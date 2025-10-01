ZAHU, ZESCO SEAL $240 MILLION DEAL FOR 200MW SOLAR PLANT IN MUMBWA



Mumbwa, Central Province — Zahu Energy Solutions Limited has signed a $240 million agreement with ZESCO Limited for the sale and purchase of power from a 200-megawatt (MW) Solar PV Plant to be built in Mumbwa District.





The project represents a major boost to Zambia’s renewable energy drive and is expected to strengthen national energy security while advancing the country’s green growth agenda.





Zahu Energy CEO Prince Hangoma has confirmed that both parties had agreed on timelines for groundbreaking, commissioning, and capacity assessments of the plant.





Mr. Hangoma said the partnership underlines a shared commitment to clean energy and sustainable infrastructure development.





Once operational, the facility is expected to help diversify Zambia’s energy mix, reduce reliance on fossil fuels, and provide long-term benefits to households, industries, and the wider economy.