ZAM RING BELLS OF ECONOMIC TRANSFORMATION AS INDUSTRY PASSES ON BENEFITS TO ZAMBIANS



A KBN TV EDITORIAL



The past few days have shown that Zambia is on a promising path toward greater economic stability and our manufacturing sector is demonstrating that progress is not just theoretical – it is being translated into real benefits for everyday Zambians.





Recent improvements in the macroeconomic environment including the appreciation of the Kwacha, easing inflationary pressures to single digit as announced by the Zambia Statistics Agency ZAMSTATS and reductions in fuel prices are creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.





For many a critic, these economic fundamentals do not automatically translate to reduced costs of living and doing business for ordinary citizens and small businesses, respectively.





But local manufacturers have proven to be the all important part of the economic jigsaw puzzle by responding proactively to these changes in the sector by ensuring that these gains are passed on to consumers as end users directly on the ground.





The Zambia Association of Manufacturers (ZAM) reports that over 30 companies have already implemented price reductions, with sectors such as agro-processing, milling, paints, pharmaceuticals and plastics recording reductions between 5% and 20%





A survey conducted by ZAM in January 2026 shows that 76% of manufacturers have implemented some form of price adjustment.





These tangible actions signal a strong commitment from the sector to support national efforts aimed at reducing the cost of living, demonstrating responsible pricing and transparency.





On 13th January, 2026, Government, through the Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry, reinforced this positive momentum when Minister Chipoka Mulenga called on the business community including traders, retailers, manufacturers and wholesalers, to pass on the benefits of the Kwacha’s appreciation to consumers.





The minister had emphasized that price adjustments that reflect current economic realities are essential for Zambians to fully benefit from favorable exchange rates, lower inflation, reduced fuel costs and improved electricity supply.





By doing so, businesses not only ease the cost of living but also strengthen consumer purchasing power, stimulate demand and support sustainable business growth.



It is worth underlying that a bullish Kwacha contributes to price stability, helps contain inflationary pressures and enhances market competitiveness.





Responsible pricing, therefore, promotes fair trade practices, protects consumers and builds confidence in the marketplace. Most importantly, it also benefits businesses by driving higher trade volumes, improving customer trust, and supporting long-term market sustainability.





This clear alignment between government expectations and private sector action demonstrates a shared commitment to ensuring that the gains from a stronger economy are fairly and transparently shared with Zambians.





While these developments are encouraging, we must acknowledge, as ZAM President Mohammed Umar stated, that manufacturing prices are shaped by a complex cost structure. Exchange rate gains are positive, yet ongoing pressures such as energy costs, pricing of locally sourced inputs, domestic interest rates, and certain tax adjustments implemented in 2025 continue to affect the cost of production.





This highlights the importance of sustained policy support, clear regulation and predictable frameworks that enable manufacturers to pass efficiencies consistently to consumers.



This is a moment to celebrate collaboration. Manufacturers, policymakers, and consumers all operate within the same ecosystem, and progress in one area strengthens outcomes for all.





The story is one of hope and shared responsibility. Manufacturers are not only responding to economic indicators but also taking deliberate steps to support Zambian households and communities through price reductions when the atmosphere demands so. This is a demonstration of leadership, resilience and partnership between the private sector and government.





Ultimately, reducing the cost of living and ensuring affordability for consumers is a shared national objective. With coordinated policy action as has been shown in the recent past, transparency and continued engagement, Zambia’s manufacturing sector is well-placed to drive investment, expand production and pass the benefits of economic growth to every Zambian.





For us, the message is clear. When government, industry and citizens work together, progress is not just achievable. It is visible, measurable and shared by all and Zambia’s manufacturers are rising to the occasion whereby every Zambian stands to gain when the trajectory is sustained.