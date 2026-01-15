ZAM SAYS COMMODITY PRICES TO DROP IN 2 WEEKS AS KWACHA STRENGTHENS

THE Zambia Association of Manufacturers says commodity prices are expected to start reducing within the next two weeks following the sustained appreciation of the Kwacha.

ZAM President Mohamed Umar explains that with most company executives resuming work this week, consultations and negotiations are expected to begin which should lead to a gradual reduction in commodity prices.

Mr. Umar has further disclosed that the association will soon circulate a survey among its members to establish which companies are reducing prices and which ones are not, as well as reasons behind the decisions taken for those not reducing the prices.

He spoke to Phoenix News in an interview following Commerce, Trade and Industry Minister Chipoka Mulenga’s call on retailers and importers to pass on the benefits of the Kwacha’s continued appreciation to consumers.

PN