ZAMBEZI EAST UPND MP CONDEMNED



…for raising a motion to declare Chawama seat vacant – this kind of hatred is very dangerous, says SP in Eastern Province





PETAUKE… Thursday July 17, 2025 – The Socialist Party (SP) in Eastern Province has condemned Zambezi East UPND Member of Parliament Brian Kambita for raising a motion in Parliament calling for the declaration of the Chawama seat vacant following the absence of the area MP Tasila Lungu.





SP Chairperson for Eastern Province Mabvuto Banda says this kind of hatred is very dangerous for a country like Zambia.



He wondered how the Speaker of National Assembly, Nelly Mutti, would even tolerate such a motion in the House when she has been seen in the past making decisive actions.





Mr Banda said such kind of issues will not take the country anywhere as they are divisive.



He further wondered why an elected Member of Parliament would go to Parliament and raise such an insensitive motion knowing too well that Hon Tasila Lungu is yet to bury her father.





Mr Banda stated that it is such statements that have caused the continued impasse between the Lungu family and the government.



“Colleagues and comrades, I am speaking to you with a deepest sorrow in my heart. Colleagues today was quiet shocking and disappointing for me I could not even take my meal. It’s quite shocking to hear that news that came from Parliament. Ladies and gentlemen, I am deeply disappointed and shocked to see what is happening in this country. I couldn’t understand and I was wondering whether I was awake or dreaming when I was watching that news from Parliament. It was shocking in the sense that surely a person with five senses, never tested with mental problem can go to Parliament and raise a motion before the Speaker of National Assembly to make determination over Chawama seat to declare it vacant over the absence of the area Member of Parliament who is Tasila Lungu,” he said.





“It was shocking and quite disappointing. As a Zambian, what I know whether we have gone to school or not, I know that all of us are attached to our customs and morals towards any death. This kind of hate is very dangerous. This is not taking this country anywhere.”





He said the country has culture and morals and wondered how Tasila Lungu would leave her dead father before burial to attend to Parliamentary proceedings.





“This country cannot live like we don’t understand our moral behavior. Honestly how can an MP from the ruling party of the UPND raise that kind of a motion? How can a Speaker also tolerate such kind of a motion? She brings down motions that don’t mean well for the country,” he added.





“Tasila Lungu has lost her father and not yet buried. How do we expect an MP to leave her father who is not yet buried and come to Parliament? How did the speaker fail to dismiss that motion? We need love in our midst.”





Mr Banda indicated that a lot of stakeholders have been calling for reconcilation between the Lungu family and the government saying such reckless remarks are working against that reconcilation.





“People have been calling for reconcilation between government and the Lungu family. You want to declare her seat vacant when she is mourning her father? It is not making sense, where is the human face,” he questioned.