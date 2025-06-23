ZAMBEZI RIVER AUTHORITY REPORTS IMPROVED INFLOWS AND INCREASES POWER GENERATION





The Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) has reported a notable increase in water levels at Lake Kariba, offering renewed hope for improved power generation.





In an update released online, the Authority said the lake level now stands at 478.86 meters as of Monday, 23rd June 2025, compared to 477.30 meters on the same date in 2024.





The rise is attributed to steady inflows from the upper catchment of the Zambezi River, which feeds into the Kariba reservoir.



Live storage, a critical indicator of how much water is available for power generation, has risen to 23.5 percent, a significant improvement from 12.46 percent recorded this time last year.





Lake Kariba is engineered to operate between a minimum level of 475.50 meters and a full supply level of 488.50 meters.



The current level places the lake well within the desirable operational range.



This development is likely to ease pressure on electricity generation, especially following the energy challenges of 2024 when low water levels contributed to widespread load-shedding across Zambia and Zimbabwe.





The Zambezi River Authority says it will continue to monitor lake levels closely and update the public as the situation evolves.