Laura Miti

Looking at the close Kenya election, I am reminded of my conviction that the Zambian 2015 election was rigged with the cooperation of the Electoral Commission of Zambia.

This is because results announced multiple times, over a 7 day period, always had EL ahead of HH. Now, the 1% final difference between the 2 makes that a mathematical impossibility.

Hope a tell-all book will be written by someone in the know one day.