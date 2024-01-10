ZAMBIA AND CAMEROON SHARE SPOILS IN 1-1 DRAW IN FINAL PRE-AFCON FRIENDLY

In a closed-door friendly played on Tuesday afternoon in Saudi Arabia, Zambia and Cameroon ended their final Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) preparations with a 1-1 draw. Both teams head to Ivory Coast this week hoping to build on the lessons learned in this tight encounter.

Avram Grant’s Chipolopolo boys started brightly, taking the lead after just 11 minutes through Leicester City forward Patson Daka. His 19th goal for the national team sent Zambia into the ascendancy, but their joy was short-lived. Darlin Yongwa equalized for Cameroon in the 20th minute, ensuring the score remained level at the halftime break.

With both coaches using the match to assess their squads ahead of the tournament, the second half saw numerous substitutions. Grant shuffled his deck, bringing on Lameck Banda, Kings Kangwa, Lubambo Musonda, Rodrick Kabwe, and Kennedy Musonda in place of Fashion Sakala, Golden Mafwenta, Frankie Musonda, Edward Chilufya, and Zephaniah Phiri. Kelvin Kampumbu also made way for Miguel Chaiwa later in the half.

2012 AFCON winner Stoppila Sunzu enjoyed a 70-minute cameo before being replaced by Kelvin Kampamba as both teams focused on managing their players ahead of the tournament’s opening matches.

The 1-1 draw serves as a good gauge for both countries as they prepare for their respective AFCON debuts. Cameroon start their campaign against Guinea on January 15th, while Zambia face DR Congo two days later.

With the tournament kicking off this Saturday, both teams will now travel from Saudi Arabia to Ivory Coast, ready to test themselves against the continent’s best and chase AFCON glory. The friendly may have ended in a draw, but the real battle is just beginning.