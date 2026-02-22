ZAMBIA AND MOZAMBIQUE LAUNCH FIBRE-OPTIC INTERCONNECTOR AT CHANIDA–CASSACATIZA BORDER





February 22, 2026



THE New Dawn Government has officially launched the Zambia–Mozambique Chanida–Cassacatiza cross-border fibre-optic interconnector, a move described as a major milestone in regional digital integration and trade facilitation.





Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Minister of Technology and Science Felix Mutati said the project positions Zambia as the most digitally connected country in Southern Africa, with fibre links to eight neighbouring countries.





“With this connection, Zambia is now linked to eight of our neighbours in the region. I may just boast that we have become the most digitally connected country within Southern Africa,” Mutati said.





The interconnector links Zambia’s national fibre backbone to Mozambique’s submarine fibre cable network, strengthening redundancy, improving internet reliability and enhancing cross-border data exchange.





Hon Mutati noted that digital infrastructure is now as important as roads, energy and rail, especially in supporting social cash transfer systems and e-government services in rural communities.





He attributed the achievement to deliberate policy reforms, including the removal of duty on digital infrastructure imports, and a regulatory environment that encourages private sector investment. The project is a partnership between Bayobab Zambia and Vodacom.





Mozambique’s Minister of Communications and Digital Transformation, Américo Muchanga, said the launch reflects strong bilateral cooperation and will improve the lives of citizens in both countries.





Mutati also invoked the spirit of former Mozambican President Samora Machel, saying the enduring message of “Tulipo… we are here” continues to define relations between Zambia and Mozambique as they deepen economic and digital integration.



