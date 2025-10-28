ZAMBIA AND ZIMBABWE AGREE ON KARIBA WATER USAGE AMID POWER CHALLENGES

ZAMBIA and Zimbabwe have taken a major step to manage power generation at the Kariba Dam, following a high-level bilateral meeting on energy in Harare.

The meeting, held on 20th October 2025, brought together Zambia’s Minister of Energy, Makozo Chikote, and his Zimbabwean counterpart, July Moyo, to discuss water usage at Kariba, power transfers, and water allocations by the Zambezi River Authority.

During the meeting, Mr. Chikote requested an increase in the 2025 water allocation for the Kariba North Bank Power Station after ZESCO Limited exhausted its 14 billion cubic metres of water allocated for the year. The request was subsequently approved, with both countries agreeing that over-utilisation of water would be permitted under strict guidelines.

Mr. Chikote highlighted the longstanding spirit of cooperation between the two countries and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to address shared energy concerns.

And Mr. Moyo called on the private sector to support governments by investing in alternative energy solutions, including solar, gas, and fossil fuels, to ease pressure on hydropower.

He praised Zambia’s progress in the mining and energy sectors, citing the Mamba Energy Project as an example of how alternative energy can boost production.

The Zimbabwean minister also emphasized that the Zambezi River is a critical shared resource, whose potential must be carefully managed.

“The bilateral cooperation between Zambia and Zimbabwe is not only in power generation but also in fuel transport and joint energy infrastructure development,” said Mr. Moyo in a statement issued to RCV News by Zambia Embassy in Zimbabwe, Third Secretary Communications Neo Likando.

The Zambian delegation included Permanent Secretary for Electricity Arnold Simwaba and ZESCO Limited Managing Director Justin Loongo, alongside senior officials from the Ministry of Energy and the Cabinet Office.

The Zimbabwean side included senior officials from the Zimbabwe Power Company, Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority, and the ZRA team led by CEO Munyaradzi Munodawafa.

RCV