Zambia Athletics Launches Probe into Viral Video



Zambia Athletics has launched an internal investigation into a social media video allegedly involving individuals connected to the athletics community.





In a statement released to the media, Zambia Athletics President, Major Bernard Bwalya, confirmed that the association has constituted a three-member Investigative Committee to establish the facts and engage all relevant parties.





Major Bwalya stressed that the federation is treating the incident with the seriousness it deserves, urging the public, media, and sporting fraternity to avoid inflammatory or speculative commentary while the investigation is underway.





He reiterated the association’s commitment to safeguarding the integrity of the sport, ensuring the well-being of athletes, and upholding Zambia’s national image.





A comprehensive report will be released upon the conclusion of the investigation.

