 EXPLAINER | Zambia Becomes a Geopolitical Prize as Washington, Beijing and Global Markets Circle



Within six weeks, Zambia has hosted three forces that rarely converge quietly in one capital: a senior Chinese Premier, a senior U.S. economic envoy, and renewed interest from global credit markets. It is not accidental. As the electric vehicle transition accelerates and copper becomes one of the world’s most strategic minerals, Zambia has re-entered the global contest for influence, capital, and supply chains. Politics at home remains noisy. But geopolitically, Lusaka is no longer invisible.





On December 8, 2025, Zambia and the United States announced a framework for a potential grant package exceeding US$2 billion over five years, following meetings between President Hakainde Hichilema and U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Economic, Energy and Business Affairs Caleb Orr. The U.S. Department of State confirmed that the package is anchored on a redesigned Millennium Challenge Corporation compact, public health cooperation, agriculture value chains, and transport corridors linking farms and mines to markets.





“This new course in the U.S.-Zambia relationship reflects a refocus of American assistance on core strategic interests,” Orr said at State House.





“We want to leverage U.S. assistance to bring about reforms that will unleash business investment that enhances U.S. access to critical supply chains and creates great jobs for the Zambian people.”





The U.S. delegation also confirmed engagements with mining firms, including KoBold Metals, and a scheduled visit to Kansanshi Mine operated by First Quantum Minerals.





Just weeks earlier, Zambia hosted Chinese Premier Li Qiang, marking the highest-level Chinese visit to Zambia in nearly three decades. Before that, President Isaac Herzog of Israel made a landmark state visit, the first since Zambia downgraded relations with Israel in the 1970s under President Kenneth Kaunda.





These visits signaled what markets understand quietly but clearly: Zambia is again being priced into long-term geopolitical and commodity strategy.





The renewed diplomatic interest is underpinned by hard macro-economic shifts. In late 2025, Zambia’s international reserves climbed to US$5.2 billion, the highest level in the country’s history, according to the Bank of Zambia. At the same time, international rating agencies Fitch Ratings and S&P Global Ratings lifted Zambia out of default territory after the completion of external debt restructuring supported by the International Monetary Fund.





Inflation, which had surged above 24 percent in 2022, has since trended downward, easing pressure on consumer prices and interest rates.





President Hichilema framed the U.S. grant discussions as part of Zambia’s pivot toward investment-led growth. “We are pleased to host Assistant Secretary Orr to finalise discussions on a potential grant exceeding USD 2 billion,” Hichilema wrote last night.





“This will focus on healthcare delivery, revamping the MCC Compact with an emphasis on agriculture, upgrading key road networks, and providing technical assistance to attract investment and generate jobs.”





The President also thanked the American people and President Donald Trump for reopening large-scale cooperation after an earlier aid freeze.





Copper remains the quiet engine behind this renewed interest. As global automakers race toward electrification, demand for copper wiring, batteries and transmission grids has surged. Zambia, Africa’s second-largest copper producer, sits at the center of that transition.





The World Bank projects that global demand for critical minerals used in clean energy systems could triple by 2030. Zambia’s mines, alongside those of the Democratic Republic of Congo, anchor that supply chain.





At home, the political narrative remains sharply divided. Leaders in the opposition, including Fred M’membe of the Socialist Party and Brian Mundubile of the Patriotic Front, argue that economic reforms have not translated into visible relief for ordinary citizens.





Government data tells a slower story. Debt servicing pressures have eased. Financial pilferage has reduced. Foreign-exchange stability has improved. Jobs from large-scale investment still lag expectations, but capital inflows have resumed.





What is unfolding in Lusaka is not a public-relations cycle. It is a structural repositioning. Washington is pivoting from aid to commercial diplomacy. Beijing is defending long-held mining and infrastructure stakes. Global investors are re-rating Zambia after years of financial isolation.





The copper cycle is tightening. And as the 2026 elections approach, Zambia now stands at a rare intersection where domestic politics, global minerals, credit markets, and great-power competition collide in real time.





The opposition may continue to frame the moment as failure. The data, however, shows something more complex: a country climbing back onto the global balance sheet, cautiously but visibly. And in today’s economic order, few things matter more than that.



© The People’s Brief | Drafting —Ollus R. Ndomu; Editing —Francine Lilu