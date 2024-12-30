ZAMBIA BLESSED TO HAVE PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA – SENIOR CHIEF KALINDAWALO



Nsenga Headquarters, Nsimbo Palace – Eastern Province, December 30, 2024



Senior Chief Kalindawalo Mdikula Chitete of the Nsenga-speaking people has praised President Hakainde Hichilema, describing him as the leader chosen by God to guide Zambia through one of its most challenging periods.





Speaking when Special Assistant to the President for Political Affairs, Levy Ngoma, paid a courtesy call on him at Nsenga headquarters, Nsimbo Palace, the Chief expressed profound gratitude for the government’s efforts to address hunger, noting that President Hichilema and his administration have worked diligently to safeguard the lives and well-being of citizens during difficult times.





“Without the leadership of President Hichilema and his government, many of my people would have succumbed to hunger and despair,” said Senior Chief Kalindawalo.



He highlighted the transformative impact of initiatives such as the Cash-for-Work Program and the enhanced Social Cash Transfer, commending them for significantly improving the livelihoods of the most vulnerable communities.





Senior Chief Kalindawalo applauded the government for constructing chief palaces and schools within his kingdom, describing these developments as pivotal to fostering national progress.



“The construction of chief palaces has dignified traditional leadership across the country by providing us with modern facilities, including flushable toilets and showers,” the Chief stated.





He praised President Hichilema for spearheading efforts to create a more prosperous and sustainable Zambia, pledging his unwavering support for the President’s leadership.



The Chief expressed appreciation to the United Party for National Development (UPND) government for addressing looming hunger challenges and prioritizing the welfare of rural communities.





“Through the Free Education policy, vulnerable children in rural areas now have a chance to succeed, bridging the gap between the poor and the rich,” said the Chief.



He lauded the administration’s investment in rural schools and hospitals, describing these as benchmarks of excellence achieved within just three years of governance.





Senior Chief Kalindawalo also commended the government for the timely payment of retirees’ pensions and the introduction of the 20% partial withdrawal initiative, which he said had brought relief to countless families.



The Chief called on all Zambians to unite in supporting and praying for President Hichilema and his government, emphasizing that collective effort is key to transforming the nation into a better place for all.





Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the President for Political Affairs, Levy Ngoma, elaborated on his visit to Nsimbo Palace in the Eastern Province.



Mr. Ngoma extended festive greetings to the Chief and encouraged him to foster unity among his people ahead of the upcoming parliamentary by-election.





He assured the Chief that the government is fully aware of the challenges faced by communities, particularly those caused by drought, and reiterated its commitment to providing effective solutions.





“We are confident that through continued collaboration between traditional leadership and the government, we will overcome the challenges and build a brighter future,” said Mr. Ngoma.



Mr Ngoma was accompanied by Chief Political Specialist Chembo Kalala, Petauke district Commissioner Martha Mulenga,Sinda District Commissioner David Tembo, UPND Eastern Province Chairperson Johabbie Mtonga and other party officials.



©️ Falcon