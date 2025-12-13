ZAMBIA–CHINA REAFFIRM COMMITMENT TO STRATEGIC TRANSPORT AND LOGISTICS PARTNERSHIPS





Lusaka, Zambia, Saturday, December 13, 2025



MINISTER of Transport and Logistics Hon. Frank Tayali, MP, has reaffirmed Government’s commitment to strengthening Zambia–China cooperation in transport, logistics, infrastructure and economic development.





The Minister said this during the China New Year Celebrations held in Lusaka last evening.



The celebrations were also attended by Minister of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development Hon. Charles Milupi; and Minister of Labour and Social Security Hon. Brenda Tambatamba.





Hon. Tayali said the event symbolised both the ushering in of 2026 and the enduring friendship between Zambia and China, a partnership anchored in mutual respect and shared development.





He noted that Zambia and China continue to enjoy a robust and productive relationship across transport, infrastructure, energy, agriculture, mining and technology.





Hon. Tayali said under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema, the Government remains committed to partnerships that drive economic transformation, job creation and technology transfer.



He described the Tazara Revitalisation Project as a cornerstone of Zambia–China cooperation and regional integration.





Mr. Tayali said the project will modernise railway infrastructure, introduce new rolling stock, improve cargo and passenger efficiency, strengthen the Dar es Salaam corridor and enhance trade links across Southern, Central and East Africa.



He further said the project aligns with Government’s vision of positioning Zambia as a land-linked regional logistics hub, and commended the continued commitment of Chinese partners and financiers.





Hon. Tayali also acknowledged progress on the Lusaka–Ndola Dual Carriageway being implemented under a Public-Private Partnership with strong Chinese participation.





He said the project will improve road safety, reduce travel time, enhance the movement of mining and agricultural goods, and create jobs during construction and operation.



Hon. Tatali said it will further strengthen connectivity between Lusaka, the Copperbelt and the Democratic Republic of Congo.





Beyond these flagship projects, the Minister highlighted expanding cooperation in aviation infrastructure development, renewable and green energy, ICT and digital systems, and mining and industrial development.





He said such collaborations are critical to Zambia’s industrialisation agenda and the development of a modern transport and logistics ecosystem.



Hon. Tayali reaffirmed Government’s commitment to a predictable and transparent investment environment anchored on policy stability, efficient project implementation, strong public-private partnerships and professionalism.





He encouraged genuine investors to continue partnering with Zambia in ways that deliver value to citizens and align with long-term national priorities.



The Minister expressed appreciation to the business community for their contribution to Zambia’s economic growth and resilience, and called for continued skills and technology transfer, adherence to labour and environmental standards, investment in local content and stronger partnerships with Zambian small and medium enterprises.





Hon. Tayali expressed optimism that 2026 would be a year of stronger cooperation, faster implementation of priority projects and deeper economic ties between Zambia and China.





And Chinese Ambassador to Zambia, Mr. Han Jing, called on Chinese business houses operating in Zambia to strengthen responsible investment, enhance cooperation with local stakeholders and play a more proactive role in supporting Zambia’s economic and social development.





Ambassador Han emphasised that Chinese enterprises remain key partners in advancing the China–Zambia Comprehensive Strategic and Cooperative Partnership.





He noted that 2025 recorded significant milestones in bilateral cooperation, particularly in infrastructure, energy, mining, agriculture and trade, driven by outcomes of the Forum on China–Africa Cooperation Beijing Summit and high-level engagements between the two governments.





Ambassador Han urged Chinese business associations to build strong and inclusive institutions that attract wider membership and enhance their influence.



He encouraged them to act as effective bridges between businesses and the Zambian Government by communicating policy concerns, including on taxation, and promoting the positive impact of China–Zambia cooperation.





Ambassador Han further stressed the importance of compliance with Zambian laws, workplace safety, labour rights protection and environmental standards, noting that corporate social responsibility is essential to fostering goodwill within local communities.





The launch of the 2025 White Paper on Corporate Social Responsibility of Chinese Enterprises in Zambia was cited as a positive step towards shared growth.



Ambassador Han expressed confidence that sustained collaboration would deliver greater development benefits for both nations as they enter 2026.



