ZAMBIA CHINESE ASSOCIATION DONATES K1.2 MILLION IN FLOOD RELIEF TO ZAMBIA



The Zambia Chinese Association has donated K1.2 million in cash and relief supplies to support victims of the recent floods that have left many families displaced across the country.





And Vice President Mutale Nalumango has commended the Chinese community for what she described as a timely intervention towards aiding flood victims.



She said despite facing similar challenges like the pandemic, the Chinese community never relented and various made donations to Zambia.





Speaking Monday morning at the donations ceremony at the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU), Nalumango said government is always appreciative support from the Chinese people.



She said the gesture will go a long way in assisting victims, adding that the continued support from the Chinese community in Zambia is testament of the cordial relations that has existed for 60 years between the two countries.





Speaking at the same event, Zambia Chinese Association president Zhang Jiang stated that the Chinese community is equally affected with happenings in the country, hence giving back to the community in times of crisis.



“We gather here with deep concern and responsibility for the disaster-affected people, bringing warmth and hope to those in need,” he said.





The relief package includes essential food supplies such as maize meal, rice, and cooking oil.



Other items donated items were non-food items, including disinfectants, blankets, and protective gear, to assist with sanitation and temporary resettlement.



Additionally, the association has donated K200,000 in cash to support reconstruction efforts in affected communities.





Zhang said the rapid response was made possible by the collective efforts of nearly 60 Chinese enterprises and expatriates based in Zambia, adding that the donation is symbol love and care of every overseas Chinese for Zambians.



Meanwhile, acting Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Wang Sheng reaffirmed the Chinese community’s commitment to Zambia, pledging continued support for humanitarian and development initiatives.





The Chinese envoy expressed hope that the gesture will help flood affected families rebuild their homes.



“With similar challenges of floods being faced at home, we in China share the pain and loss of the Zambian people from the bottom of the heart. We are taking action and stand ready to provide more humanitarian assistance within our capacity in a timely manner,” Sheng added.





With flood crisis still unfolding, government has called for more support from both local and international partners to ensure affected families receive adequate assistance.