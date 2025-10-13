Zambia Crash Out Of World Cup Playoffs After 1–0 Home Defeat To Niger



Zambia’s dream of reaching the FIFA World Cup playoffs came to an abrupt end Friday night after a stunning 1–0 defeat to Niger at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola. Despite dominating possession and creating multiple chances, the Chipolopolo failed to convert, leaving their qualification hopes in ruins.





Niger’s victory came from a rare counterattack in the second half, punishing Zambia for their wastefulness in front of goal. The result silenced the home crowd, which had turned out in full expectation of a crucial win.





Speaking after the match, Niger coach Badu Zaki said his team had studied Zambia’s attacking style and prepared to absorb pressure. “We knew Zambia’s strength was on the wings, so we stayed disciplined and waited for the right moment. In African football today, there are no small teams,” he said.





Zambia’s head coach Avram Grant expressed disappointment at the missed opportunities, noting that his side could have sealed the game early.



“We created enough chances to win. By halftime, we could have been three goals ahead, but football is about taking chances. Niger took theirs,” he said.





The loss marks a bitter setback for Zambia, who had entered the campaign with renewed optimism under Grant’s leadership. For Niger, it was a night of resilience and redemption, a reminder that African football’s balance of power continues to shift, one upset at a time.



