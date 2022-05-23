ZAMBIA DOES NOT BELONG TO UPND ALONE, IT BELONGS TO EVERY ZAMBIAN

By Antonio Mourinho Mwanza

The statement by UPND Sesheke Member of Parliament, Romeo Kan’gombe that ‘98 percent of the civil servants are PF and must be FIRED’ makes very sad reading and feeds into a very dangerous rhetoric that UPND has been pushing against all those that worked or did business under the Patriotic Front administration.

The UPND is on a mission to CLEANSE the whole country of anyone who does not belong or support UPND. To them anyone who is not UPND does not deserve to live, work or do business in this country. Worse, if you are PF you don’t even deserve to be alive, you should be ostracised and banished from Zambia. This is a very dangerous scheme that must be stopped before this country is turned into a one party UPND Nation. According to the UPND philosophy Zambia gained its independence the day they won elections in 2021; before that, Zambia was a nation in turmoil and civil strife, the country was a ‘war’ zone until they came to power to give us peace and freedom of expression. How delusional can one be? It’s an insult to our founding fathers who fought for this nation’s independence we all enjoy today and yes, it is a slap on the face of the gallant men and women who fought for the multiparty democracy that gave this same UPND a chance to participate and win an election.

On the outset the UPND must understand that not everyone can or should support them. Zambia is a multi party democracy and people must be free to support any political party of their choice without fear of retribution or fear of loss of work or business.

It is clear that UPND does not understand who civil servants are, let alone, they don’t understand the structure and scope of the civil service. The civil service is the apolitical administrative and management institution of government and it lives in perpetuity beyond any political party or political establishment. UNIP, MMD, PF all came and went but the civil service remained; like wise, UPND will also go but the civil service will remain. So to look at the civil service as an enemy and not an arm of Government’s administration and management that will outlive all political parties and political administrations is to lack both knowledge and foresight.

Who is a civil servant? All public service workers including government administrators, teachers and health workers are civil servants. So according to UPND all the teachers, nurses, doctors, administrators etc that they found must be fired and replaced with UPND cadres. How? What kind of warped thinking is this? Who tells them that this country belongs only to UPND cadres? Does it mean that every party that comes to power must chase everyone and replace them with their cadres? Do they even know that not every civil servant in today’s government was employed by the administration, some were employed by the MMD? Does it mean that everyone now must belong to UPND for them to get employed? This is very backward and dangerous thinking and time has come for UPND to stop this kind of hatred and discrimination against fellow Zambians on account that they don’t belong to their Party.

We are not naive to note that at the heart of Romeo Kang’ombe’s statement that the UPND should fire 98% of the current civil servants is the UPND’s scheme to target and get rid of all the civil servants who come from certain regions. This is not even a secret, everyone knows how this Government is targeting people from certain regions. UPND must get rid of this hatred against fellow Zambians. We are all Zambians whether PF, UPND or any other political party. Politics is a service to the people and should not be reduced to personalities and tribal hegemony.

For their own information, UPND must know that these same civil servants they are harassing today actually voted for UPND.

No Zambian must lose a job or be denied business opportunities based on the political party they support. Instead of harassing them, the UPND must embrace and work closely with our teachers, nurses, doctors and all the other civil servants to push the development agenda for Zambia forward.

Lastly UPND must always remember that they will not be in power forever, one day they will be voted out and their turn to be held accountable for their actions will surely dawn upon them. Let them be cautious in the manner they are treating Zambians.

Issued by

Antonio Mourinho Mwanza

PF Media Director