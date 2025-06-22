Zambia Doesn’t Need Healing- It Needs Politicians to Behave Like Adults



By ; Tobbius Chilembo Hamunkoyo, LLB, Author, Scientist, Political and Governance Activist

22/06/2025





Zambia is not a broken nation truth be told. It is a nation wounded not by its people, but by the careless tongues and reckless ambitions of some of its politicians.





In truth, Zambia does not need healing—it needs maturity. It needs men and women in politics who behave like adults, who think before they speak, and who act not as tribal champions but as national leaders.



As the African proverb says, “When the roots of a tree begin to decay, it spreads death to the branches.” Our politics have become a reflection of this slow decay, rooted in propaganda, bitterness, and self-interest.





If we are to save our national tree, we must begin by addressing the roots—our political culture.



The Real Disease is Political Immaturity



It has become a common chorus after every national crisis, calls for healing and unity.





But how can a nation heal when the very people trusted with its leadership are the ones inflicting the wounds?



What Zambia needs is not another hollow peace march or prayer breakfast. Zambia needs leaders who speak peace without being prompted.





It needs leaders who reject the language of division and tribalism. It needs leaders who understand that words, like seeds, grow into consequences.



Too often, we see politicians trading insults on national television, fueling regional hatred on social media, and turning funerals into campaign stages.





“A man who uses his mouth to dig a pit for others will one day fall into it himself,” says another African proverb. When politics becomes a theatre of personal vendettas, the nation suffers.



Unity is Built by Example, Not by Slogans



Zambians, by nature, are peaceful and loving. But unity cannot be demanded from the top; it must be demonstrated through leadership.





It must be seen in how politicians treat one another, especially when they disagree. It must be seen in how they speak of other tribes, regions, and political parties.



A true statesman is not one who wins every argument, but one who rises above provocation for the sake of national stability.





In the words of the wise, “A child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth.” Many of Zambia’s young people feel disillusioned- not because the country has no potential, but because its leaders are too focused on tearing each other down rather than building the future.





Our Future Requires Grown-Ups, Not Grown Children



Politics is not a playground. It is not a space for tantrums and name-calling. It is a platform of responsibility.



Those elected or appointed to serve the public must remember that every careless statement has a cost, in peace, in investment, in public confidence.





The future of Zambia depends on whether our politicians grow up or continue to behave like spoiled children in oversized suits. We cannot afford to gamble with the lives of more than 20 million people just to settle scores or gain cheap applause.





Zambia is not dying—it is being suffocated by immaturity. But it is not too late. The medicine we need is not healing ceremonies, but self-discipline, accountability, and leadership that puts country before self.





As one proverb reminds us, “If the elders leave things to fall apart, the youth will inherit chaos.” We must all rise to the challenge—especially our leaders.



It is time to lead with honor, to speak with wisdom, and to remember that history will remember not what we said, but what we built.



Mindset Must Change