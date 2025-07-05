ZAMBIA EMERGES AS ONE OF THE STANDOUT PERFORMERS IN THE UN’s 2025 INVESTMENT REPORT.





A sharp rise in investment has put the country back on the radar.



Here are the highlights:





✅United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) names Zambia a TOP global investment destination!





✅Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) surged from $100M (2023) to $1.2 BILLION (2024)!



✅Mining now fuels 44 percent of Government revenue.





✅At State House, President of the Republic of Zambia Mr. Hakainde Hichilema and partners pushed for REAL local benefits: jobs, business opportunities and revenue for schools, hospitals and infrastructure.





Ministry of Information and Media Director Spokesperson Mr. Henry Kapata has more in the video clip below:



