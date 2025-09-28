Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba writes:

Zambia Engages US Policy Think-tank to Help with Image



●Fractured Bilateral Relationship



Zambia has recently suffered what appeared to be a fructured bilateral relationship with the United States.





Zambia has been severely impacted by the dissolution of USAID, where the country would benefit an average of $500million per year in support especially to health sector.



●Plunder of Financial Aid, Theft of Medicines and Medical Supplies





Recently the USA Embassy in Zambia raised serious concerns about the plunder and theft of financial aid, medicines and medical supplies, the subsequent cancellation of seperate $50million by the USA Government and subsequent anti-american rhetoric by government and ruling party officials.





● VISA Policy Starts With Zambia and Malawi



The United States is implementing a visa bond pilot program that requires some business and tourist visa applicants to post a refundable cash bond of upto $15,000.

Two countries out of 193 stares, Zambia and Malawi for the pulot program. This one-year program, which took effect on August 20, 2025, is aimed at studying how to deter visa overstay.





The Zambian Government has engaged the Hudson Institute, an American conservative think tank based in Washington, D.C., that conducts research and analysis on public policy to help with Zambia’s image to key stakeholders in the United States.





A delegation met Joshua Meservey a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute, where he focuses on African geopolitics, counterterrorism, and the influence of great power competition on the continent.





He is a well-known analyst and commentator on African policy issues, and has extensive experience working on the ground in Africa.



His Report on Chinese debt In a 2018 done for the Heritage Foundation, Meservey highlighted the issue of ballooning African debt, including in Zambia, and the growing influence of Chinese lending.





He argued that unsustainable debt levels pose a challenge to US interests and urged the US to promote rules-based governance.



He has hosted a roundtable discussion on September 23, 2025, with Zambian officials, including Minister of Foreign Affairs Mulambo Haimbe and Zambia’s Ambassador to the USA, His Excellency Chibamba Kanyama.





He expressed optimism for relations with Zambia on X noting about the “great potential for a stronger mutually beneficial US-Zambia relationship”.





Joshua Meservey has a significant connection to Zambia, having served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in the country from 2006 to 2009.





His engagement with the nation has continued throughout his career, which focuses on African geopolitics and foreign policy.