Zambia enters tense election stretch as power shifts, pressure builds



Zambia is moving into a critical pre-election period marked by a shift in opposition leadership, rising political tension, and growing social and economic pressure, according to reporting across Daily Nation, News Diggers, The Mast and Sunday Times of Zambia.





The most immediate political development is within the Patriotic Front, where Makebi Zulu has emerged as party president following a decisive convention outcome. The result positions him as a central challenger in the August general election and signals a restructuring of influence within the former ruling party.





The leadership transition has also exposed internal divisions. Given Lubinda has called on former and expelled members to return, framing unity as essential for rebuilding party strength ahead of the polls. Reports from News Diggers also point to heightened tension around the convention, including police presence linked to developments surrounding the process.





At the same time, relations between the opposition and the state remain strained. Daily Nation reports that Brian Mundubile has vowed to continue criticising government despite repeated arrests, while The Mast carries claims from political figures that state institutions are being used to target opposition leaders. News Diggers adds another dimension, with allegations that cyber laws are being applied in ways that affect opposition activity in digital spaces.





Alongside political contestation, structural issues around elections are also emerging. The Electoral Commission’s apology for failing to consult traditional leaders during the delimitation process, reported in News Diggers, has added pressure to an already sensitive exercise. Meanwhile, Sunday Times of Zambia reports proposals to create new constituencies, highlighting how electoral boundaries are becoming a key issue ahead of voting.





A separate but deeply troubling theme across all four publications is the rise in mob violence linked to superstition. Each paper reports the killing of a woman in Kalumbila after accusations related to the alleged disappearance of male private parts. The incident escalated rapidly from a market confrontation into a fatal attack, with police officers injured and suspects arrested. The repetition of this story across newspapers points to a wider concern about misinformation, fear and the breakdown of public order at community level.





Economic and policy debates are also coming into sharper focus. Proposals around a 24-hour economy are being met with caution from both business and policy analysts. While government messaging promotes economic expansion and entrepreneurship, reports in The Mast and News Diggers indicate concerns about infrastructure, security and operational readiness.





Environmental pressure adds another layer to the national outlook. Sunday Times of Zambia highlights the Sino Metals pollution incident, which has prompted a government-led clean-up affecting key water systems linked to the Kafue River. The situation underscores the ongoing balance between mining activity and environmental protection.





At the same time, flooding in parts of the country has displaced families, reinforcing the vulnerability of rural communities to natural disasters and placing additional strain on response systems.





Taken together, reporting across the four publications presents a country entering the election period under multiple pressures. Political realignment within the opposition, tension between state and dissenting voices, structural questions around representation, and ongoing social and environmental challenges are unfolding simultaneously.





The convergence of these developments is shaping the national mood as Zambia approaches a decisive electoral moment.