ZAMBIA FINISHES SECOND IN WORLD SCHOOLS CHESS CHAMPIONSHIP OUT OF 60 COUNTRIES

ZAMBIA Under-13 Chess National Team has finished second in the Under-18 World Schools Chess Championships held in Kazakhstan.

This was in the team event competitions which has been won by Turkey and had 60 countries participating from August 3rd to 8th 2023.

In a Social Media Post, The Chess Federation of Zambia indicates that the team consisted of four players namely Joshua Sauti, Tumelo Lweneka, Bupe Lweneka and Victoria Mwitwa.

Joshua Sauti got five points out of eight, the highest score for the Zambian team to see them walk away with Silver.

For more details, tune in to Byta FM 90.3/100.3/101.9