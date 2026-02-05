■ ZAMBIA–GHANA VISA WAIVER TO BOOST TRADE AND BUSINESS



Zambia and Ghana are preparing to introduce visa-free travel between the two countries as part of a broader push to deepen business, trade, and economic cooperation. The agreement coincides with the State Visit of Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama, who arrived in Lusaka on 4 February for high-level talks with President Hakainde Hichilema.





The visa waiver, confirmed by Ghana’s Foreign Minister ahead of the visit, was described as a direct presidential directive. President Mahama instructed officials to ensure the agreement was concluded before travelling, underscoring the role of free movement in supporting economic growth and private-sector engagement.





Negotiations initially faced technical hurdles linked to passport classifications, but discussions continued under senior political guidance. Final approval was granted late on the night before the visit, allowing the agreement to be concluded.





The visa-free arrangement is expected to ease travel for businesspeople, officials, and citizens, while strengthening trade links and investment flows. It aligns with wider cooperation discussions covering agriculture, energy, mining value addition, fintech, and digital innovation.





President Mahama’s programme includes bilateral talks, a parliamentary address, and participation in a business forum focused on AfCFTA opportunities, positioning the visa waiver as a practical outcome of the visit.