ZAMBIA HAS NO RECORD OF ELECTION UNREST – UPND TELLS US EMBASSY



2nd June 2026



CORNELIUS Mweetwa has dismissed claims by the US Embassy in Zambia that there might be increased civil unrest in the country ahead of the August elections.





Mweetwa says Zambia has no record of political unrest related to elections since independence.





According to an alert to its citizens dated May 27, 2026 and published on the Embassy’s official website, the mission warned that spontaneous demonstrations could escalate in response to police action. In an interview recently, Mweetwa, who is former chief government and party spokesperson, said the country’s political atmosphere was stable.





“The way things are [now], we do not see the picture that we have envisaged change. Very soon, the political atmosphere is going to stabilise in the country with…



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