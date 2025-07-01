ZAMBIA IGNITES SOLAR REVOLUTION: PRESIDENT HICHILEMA UNVEILS CHISAMBA POWER PLANT





By Wagon Media Team



Chisamba | Central Province



In a defining moment for Zambia’s energy future, President Hakainde Hichilema has commissioned the 100-megawatt Chisamba Solar Plant in Central Province, signaling a major step toward renewable energy and away from the country’s traditional dependence on hydroelectric power.





The project, which is the largest solar facility ever commissioned in Zambia, was completed in just ten months and stands as a powerful testament to the government’s commitment to clean, sustainable energy. Addressing the crowd at the launch, President Hichilema described the plant as a strategic move to protect the nation from the effects of climate change, especially prolonged droughts that have strained hydroelectric output in recent years.





He thanked Chief Chamuka for the land made available for the project and applauded the collaboration between Power China, Kariba North Bank, ZESCO, and Stanbic Bank in successfully delivering the plant. The President further announced that Phase Two of the solar project is scheduled to begin in July 2025 and will add another 100 megawatts to the grid. With key infrastructure like transmission lines already in place, the second phase is expected to be completed at a reduced cost.





President Hichilema called on ZESCO to ensure that local industries in Chisamba benefit from the power generated, urging the utility to direct a portion of the electricity to support economic activities and job creation in the area. He also encouraged the local community to take pride in the project and guard it as a national asset.





The Minister of Energy, Mr. Makozo Chikote, hailed the project as a symbol of the government’s visionary leadership and proof that Zambia is serious about its energy transition. He reaffirmed the Ministry’s resolve to continue scaling up investment in renewables to enhance energy security and drive inclusive development.





ZESCO Managing Director Mr. Justin Loongo echoed the President’s sentiments, stating that the successful completion of the Chisamba plant demonstrates what is possible when there is unity of purpose and political will. He revealed that similar solar initiatives are planned for Serenje, Kafue Gorge, and Choma in the coming months.





Chisamba Member of Parliament, Ms. Chushi Kasanda, praised the government’s inclusive development agenda and pointed to the ripple effects of improved energy access on education and agriculture in her constituency. Central Province Minister, Mr. Mwabashike Nkulukusa, also commended the project, stating that it has placed the province on a firm path toward industrial growth and economic stability.





The commissioning of the Chisamba Solar Plant signals Zambia’s determination to lead in green energy investment and sets the stage for the country to become a regional power exporter in the near future. Under the leadership of President Hichilema, Zambia is not only powering homes and industries—it is powering progress.



WAGON MEDIA TEAM