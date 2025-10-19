ZAMBIA IS IN A SILENT WAR DUE TO GOVERNANCE FAILURE – NAKACINDA





PF Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda says Zambia is experiencing a “silent war” as a result of governance failure, citing issues like load-shedding and shrinking democratic space, among other problems.





Nakacinda was commenting on a statement made by Israeli Ambassador to Zambia, Ofra Farhi, who said Zambia was like heaven in terms of peace.





In an interview, Wednesday, Nakacinda said the envoy was justified in calling Zambia heaven, noting that coming from the war in Israel and Pakistan, she would consider Zambia’s “silent war” against democracy to be nothing.





“Looking at the war that is in Israel and Pakistan and the happenings in that part of the world, she can consider the silent war we’re experiencing against democracy to be nothing. Because she’s coming from a full-blown environment of physical war where people are killing each other, they are bombing [and] all those things. So, you can understand where she’s coming from.

So, we sympathise with her. When somebody is at war and they find that people are at war but they are not using bombs, you think you’re in heaven indeed. We are in a silent war, the democratic space in this country is shrinking, we are about to go into an election, [so] look at what ECZ is doing in terms of voter registration.

For us as Zambians, for this peace to continue, we need to make sure that institutions of government are strengthened, [and] the will of the people prevails. This is what guarantees peace, then the people that come from Israel will truly experience what heaven on earth is if these institutions and the processes are done in the correct way,” he said.





Nakacinda further said Zambia was at war with itself in terms of governance failure and inability to provide food for its people.



“How can we even imagine being in heaven when there are atrocities we’re experiencing here, the torment of people experiencing load-shedding and so on.

Israel itself has an abundance of resources, an abundance of what can meet the daily needs of citizens in Israel. But they are just at war or in conflict with other nations around them, but for Zambia here we don’t even have war with other countries.

We’re at war with ourselves because of failure to govern ourselves, we’re at war with [our] inability to provide food for our people, we’re at war with ourselves because we can’t provide energy, electricity for our people, we are at war with ourselves because of the expensive commodities that sustain the day-to-day lives of our people, [where] people are eating once a day, once in two days. That’s more of a war than where people are just solving problems with neighbouring countries,” said Nakacinda.



News Diggers