ZAMBIA IS OUT OF ICU WE FOUND HER IN 2021 – Mark Simuuwe

By Mark Simuuwe
ZAMBIA IS OUT OF ICU WE FOUND HER IN 2021
SOME OF THE KWENYUs UPND GOVERNMENT HAS DONE IN OFFICE SINCE 2021 TO DATE.
1.Free Education ✔️
2. No torture chambers like kamugodi ✔️
3. No Ritual killings & gassing ✔️
4. Meal 菱 allowances in schools ✔️
5. Bursaries & student loans ✔️
6. Salary increments and NAPSA partial withdraw ✔️
7. 36.1 million CDF Countrywide ✔️
8. Scrapping off Death penalty ✔️
9. Introduction of ZNS training
10. 48,000 + Teacher recruitment ✔️
11.16,000+ Healthy workers recruitment ✔️
12. Defense recruitment ✔️
13. Police Recruitment ✔️
14. ZAF recruitment ✔️
15. ZNS Recruitment ✔️
16. Prisons Recruitment ✔️
17. Fire officers Recruitment ✔️
18. ZAWA officers Recruitment ✔️
19.Green economy officers Recruitment ✔️
20. Imigration officers Recruitment ✔️
21. OP officers recruitment ✔️
22. Council police officers recruitment ✔️
23. Council workers recruitment ✔️
24.10% Civil Servants Salary Increment ✔️
25. 2025 Minimum wage inacted ✔️
26. expiration of licence from 2 to 5 years ✔️
27. SAF Loans for farmers ✔️
28. Resettlement scheme for youths ✔️
29.Skills training in all 156 constituencies ✔️
30. Social cash transfer ✔️
31. Introduction of Eagle Milling ✔️
32. Kalonga milling Revamped ✔️
33. Cash for work ✔️
34. CEEC Loans ✔️
35.Over 5000 Motor bikes scheme for youths ✔️
36. Constitution Amendment ✔️
37. FISP Farmer input support program ✔️
38. Amendment of Cyber Security crime bill✔️
39. Introduction of fast track court on GBV
40. Lusaka Ndola Duo carriage road project ✔️
41. Nitrogen chemicals of Zambia revamped ✔️
41. DEBT RESTRUCTURING ✔️
42. KCM REVAMPED ✔️
43. Police vehicles in all the districts ✔️
44. Chisamba solar plant ✔️
45. Issuance of artisanal mining licenses ✔️
46. Introduction of New bank notes✔️
47. TAZAMA oil pipeline project ✔️
48. REDUCTION OF FUEL PRICE ✔️
49. Reduction of Meali meal prices ✔️
50. Zambia/Tanzania electricity deal ✔️
51. China producing medicines locally ✔️
52. FREE MEDICINES IN HOSPITALS ✔️
53.Apprenticeship & paid attachments by govt ✔️
54. $1.4bn Fertilizer and thermal power plant with 5000 workers ✅
So wonderful indeed.