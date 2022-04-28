By Emmanuel Chilekwa

PRESIDENT CHISHALA KATEKA, AMB. EMMANUEL MWAMBA ARE RIGHT ON STANCE AGAINST USA SETTING UP “MILLITARY OFFICE” IN ZAMBIA



28 April, 2022.

To the naive, there’s nothing wrong. To those who understand global millitary manoeuvres, the move by the USA “setting up military training” or so called ” advisory office” at the US embassy in Zambia is simply an official smokescreen,, there’s more to this, hence, agree with you President Kateka and Ambassador Emmanuel Mwamba’s viewpoints on thus matter.

And you think if it was just a mere office launch, one would drag the whole of our President to pose with him (as evidence of the done deal?)

The country is paying dearly for having a government of complete novices. They are simply failing in all areas of governance and protecting national sovereignty.

Even if one was not thinking, even the African Union has never tolerated such kind of self-invited trouble on any African state. So what has this new government seen to hurry in implementing what the previous government put on ice?

Why choose to side with one super power? Just because Boss is Anglo inclined? Folks, this is not just your country, it is all our common heritage, don’t mess it up as “ni dziko ya nyoko”.

Zambia has always been NON ALIGNED. Now these novices have no clue whatsoever. And they go on to argue ati “it’s not setting up military nase” but “mere military dialogue offices”… what kind of inept thinking is that?

If it was just mere offices, are you sure you can parade the whole of P1 to simply open an office? Are you sure one needs school to understand this? Do you know why Zambia is well placed for US “setting up military office here?”

Ask yourself, on which side is RSA? So what is USA thinking at back of their minds?

Do you know Belarus and why Russia is interested in Cremea, Ukraine and all?

So you cant see that the US believes Zambia is well placed to be a “Cremea” or “Belarus” siding with USA. And what do you think Putin is thinking about Zambia?

Aikona man… we have jokers around. But is this what we deserve?

.

Think. You must calculate