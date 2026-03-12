‎Zambia joins aggressor US in co-sponsoring UN resolution condemning Iranian retaliation



‎By Angela Moonga

‎Zambia has joined the United States in co-sponsoring a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution that condemned Iranian attacks against Gulf states, despite the USA and Israeli aggression against the former.



‎Iran has retaliated to US and Israeli aggression by striking United States bases in Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Iraq and even Israel following the aggression against it.



‎The resolution Zambia has co-sponsored has been criticised by countries such as Russia in that the same did not denounce the US aggression which necessitated the retaliations from Iran.



‎Zambia together with over 130 countries backing a UNSC resolution condemned Iran’s ‘egregious’ attacks.



‎It urgently urged an end to the conflict while cautioning Iran against the dangers of jeopardising shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz, which carries 20 percent of the global shipping late for international oil.



‎The resolution condemned what it called “egregious” attacks by Iran on Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and Jordan, while demanding an immediate halt to all hostilities by Tehran and warning against threats to close the Strait of Hormuz.



‎The 15-member Council adopted the Bahrain-led resolution on Wednesday with 13 votes in favour and none against, while permanent members China and Russia abstained.



‎‎What does the UN resolution say?

‎The Bahrain-led resolution was co-sponsored by Zambia along with more than 130 countries including India, Australia, Austria, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Canada, Egypt, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Japan, Kuwait, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Ukraine, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States, Yemen.

