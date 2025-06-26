ZAMBIA LAUNCHES FIRST-EVER INDEPENDENT MEDIA WATCHDOG TO FIGHT MISINFORMATION AND RESTORE PUBLIC TRUST





In a major step toward restoring public trust in the media and promoting ethical journalism, the Media Self-Regulation Council of Zambia (MSCZ) has officially launched its Secretariat in Lusaka. The body is expected to serve as an independent watchdog that will enforce media ethics and address complaints from the public.





Officiating at the launch, Minister of Information and Media, Cornelius Mweetwa, described the move as a key milestone in Zambia’s democratic journey. He said the Secretariat’s operationalisation reflects the country’s commitment to strengthening press freedom and fostering professionalism in the media industry.





“This is not just a bureaucratic milestone,” Mweetwa said. “It is the heartbeat of the Council’s commitment to strengthening journalism, enhancing public trust, and promoting ethical media practices across Zambia.”





Mweetwa noted that the Secretariat is expected to offer a platform for media accountability and constructive engagement between journalists and the public. He added that complaints would be handled independently, and investigations would be guided by fairness and impartiality.





The Secretariat will host a Media Ombudsman and a team of professional staff tasked with investigating complaints, enforcing the Code of Ethics, and promoting media literacy. It is seen as a vital institution for addressing the increasing challenges of misinformation and public discontent with biased reporting.





Mweetwa reaffirmed the government’s commitment to press freedom, saying the media remains a critical partner in national development. However, he stressed that with that freedom must come accountability and responsible reporting.





He encouraged media practitioners to see the Secretariat not as a threat but as an opportunity for professional growth, self-regulation, and improved public service. He also thanked cooperating partners for their support in Zambia’s media reform process.





MSCZ Chairperson Pastor Kennedy Mambwe praised the launch as a defining moment in the country’s media landscape. He described the Secretariat as a people-centered institution designed to serve every citizen who seeks redress for unethical journalism.





“This Secretariat belongs to the people,” Mambwe said. “Anyone who believes a journalist or media institution has breached ethical standards is encouraged to report the matter. Complaints will be handled professionally and transparently.”





He called on journalists and media houses to embrace a unified national Code of Ethics, noting that it is essential for consistent, responsible journalism across both public and private platforms.



Mambwe urged public service media to formally adopt the same ethical standards and align their practices with national efforts aimed at improving the quality of news reporting.





He also highlighted the need for ongoing training and capacity building for journalists, especially in rural areas, where access to professional development remains limited. He announced a nationwide outreach campaign to establish MSCZ structures at provincial and district levels.



To enhance rural engagement, Mambwe appealed for logistical support, including the provision of a four-wheel-drive vehicle, and requested access to government funding mechanisms to strengthen the Council’s operational capacity.





International partners and civil society organisations, including MISA Zambia, BBC Media Action, Friedrich Ebert Stiftung, and the Swedish Embassy, were present at the launch. They commended the initiative and pledged continued support for Zambia’s evolving media sector.





MISA Zambia Chairperson, Mrs. Lorraine Mwanza Chisanga, described the Secretariat as long overdue and vital in countering the spread of misinformation. “This Secretariat is more than an office—it is a foundation for rebuilding public trust in the media and promoting professional integrity,” she said.





The launch of the MSCZ Secretariat marks the full operationalisation of Zambia’s first independent, peer-led media regulatory body—an important step toward a transparent, ethical, and democratically governed media environment.



