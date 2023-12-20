ZAMBIA MAY FAIL TO REALIZE ITS VISION 2030 DUE TO POOR EXECUTION OF SUCCESSIVE NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT PLANS- Sinkamba

ZAMBIA MAY FAIL TO REALIZE ITS VISION 2030 DUE TO POOR EXECUTION OF SUCCESSIVE NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT PLANS

By Michael Kaluba

Green Party Leader Peter Sinkamba has warned that Zambia may fail to realize its vision 2030 due to poor execution of successive national development plans since the 5thndp, which have become a formality rather than a means to meet economic targets.

Zambia embarked on a long-term perspective plan targeted at achieving prosperous middle-income nation status by 2030, through the creation of an enabling environment for sustained socioeconomic growth, with the 5th national growth plan in 2006.

Mr. Sinkamba however believes that the country’s national budgeting, debt contraction as well as the mining, agriculture, and education sector challenges against government interventions, have had little to do with the vision 2030 over the years.

The Green Party Leader contends that Zambia’s economy would be better now and without a debt restructuring process if the country adhered to the principles of its national development plans based on sustainable resource management.

He cites the current focus on the Constituency Development Fund-CDF as an example of how successive governments have prioritized programmes and policies that do not align with the country’s vision 2030, as well as national development plans that have yet to show signs of attaining their targets.

