ZAMBIA MOURNS FORMER PRESIDENT LUNGU AS DR. M’MEMBE PAYS TRIBUTE



Lusaka… Thursday June 5, 2025 – Zambia mourns the passing of Sixth Republican President, Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu, with tributes pouring in from across the political divide.





In a heartfelt message, Socialist Party (SP) President Dr Fred M’membe has extended his deepest sympathy and condolences to the bereaved family and the nation at large.





Dr M’membe stated that his thoughts were with Mrs Esther Lungu, the Lungu family, and friends of the late former President.



He also extended his condolences to the leadership and members of the Patriotic Front, as well as all those who cherished Mr Lungu.





Speaking in solemn reflection, Dr M’membe said he was observing the moment in silence, sorrow, and deep reflection, joining the family, friends, and the wider political community in mourning the late leader.





He described Mr Lungu as a brother and a friend he had known for 47 years, recalling how they affectionately referred to each other as “Mwana,” a term that held deep personal significance for them.



Dr M’membe revealed that despite enduring complicated political differences and fallouts over the years, they were guided by the bond of close brotherhood and friendship, which always inspired reconciliation.





Reflecting on Mr Lungu’s personal qualities, Dr M’membe remarked that the former President never allowed the title “His Excellency” to change their relationship.



He praised Mr Lungu’s simplicity and humility, describing them as traits he deeply admired.





“He was a leader who carried himself with humility,” Dr M’membe noted, adding that this down-to-earth attitude made Mr Lungu widely respected and accepted by many Zambians.



Calling on the nation to honour Mr Lungu’s legacy, Dr M’membe urged citizens to not only mourn his passing but to also carry forward the aspirations of the people whom Mr Lungu served.





He highlighted Mr Lungu’s recent return from political retirement, saying it was driven by a desire to unite the opposition.



Dr M’membe called on the country to honour that vision by striving for unity across political and social lines.





He concluded his tribute by praying for strength and fortitude for the Lungu family, the Patriotic Front, and the entire nation during a period of great difficulty and pain.



“May Mr Lungu’s Soul Rest in Eternal Peace!”

He writes:

At this moment, the deepest of my thoughts, sympathy, and condolences are with Mrs Esther Lungu, the family and friends of His Excellency, Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu.



I also extend my sympathy and condolences to the leadership and members of the Patriotic Front, and to all those who loved and cherished Mr Lungu.





Today, I recline in deep silence, reflection, and sorrow as I join Mrs Lungu and family, friends, and the wider political family of Mr Lungu, and indeed, the whole nation in mourning the passing of Mr Lungu, the Sixth President of our country.





Mr Lungu was a brother and a friend whom I have known for the last 47 years. We always referred to each other as ‘Mwana’ – whatever that means or meant.



Even amidst very complicated political differences and fallouts, we remained guided by the reality that we were once very close brothers and very good friends, hence the desire to reconcile.





Despite his great political achievements, when we met, he still remained the same ‘Mwana’ – ‘not His Excellency’ to me. This simplicity and humility is a trait I greatly admire in him.



He never allowed ‘His Excellency’ to destroy who we were to each other and change the way we addressed each other or related to each other over the many years of knowing each other.





Mr Lungu was a leader who carried himself with humility. His down-to-earth attitude made him more acceptable to many of our people.



As a nation, I pray that as we mourn this immense loss, let us also honour Mr Lungu’s memory not only in words, but in the way we carry forward the aspirations of the masses of our people, a people he was privileged to lead.





Mr Lungu’s declared intention for coming out of political retirement was to unite the opposition. Let’s honour him by uniting our political and social struggles and ultimately our whole nation.





May God grant the Lungu family, the Patriotic Front, and the whole nation fortitude and strength during this period of great difficulty and pain.



May Mr Lungu’s Soul Rest in Eternal Peace!



Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party