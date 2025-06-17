Zambia Must Rise Above Fred M’membe’s Politics of Division



By ; Tobbius Chilembo Hamunkoyo- LLB, Author, Scientist , Political and Governance activist -16/06/25





As Zambia mourns the passing of its sixth Republican President, Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu , it is unfortunate and deeply regrettable, that certain political figures, like Socialist Party leader Dr. Fred M’membe , are once again attempting to hijack a solemn national moment to advance division, misinformation, and personal bitterness.





M’membe’s article, “No Amount of Media Spinning Will Absolve Hichilema of Wrongdoing,” continues a long-standing pattern of distorting facts, rewriting history, and peddling antagonism.





While he tries to present himself as a voice of morality and justice, history reminds us that Dr. M’membe has never truly been a neutral or unifying voice in Zambia’s political discourse, there is an English saying that goes like this, ” he who comes to equity must come with clean hands “.





Fred M’membe’s Record of Division



As the founder and former managing editor of The Post newspaper, Dr M’membe was not just a journalist, it is a notorious fact that he was an opinion-shaper who used The Post as a political weapon.





From the mid-1990s through the 2010s, the publication relentlessly attacked opponents while lionizing allies.



For years, The Post operated as a political megaphone , amplifying narratives that fuel tribal divisions and misinformation .





State House sources have previously warned about M’membe’s divisive rhetoric, pointing to his history of political antagonism and his statements advocating for governance by decree.



His open allegiance to certain political factions, has made it difficult to trust his calls for national unity, honestly can Zambians trust him?





Beyond the newspaper’s operations, Dr M’membe’s political maneuvering was evident in his alliances, including his backing of late President Michael Sata and the PF, before falling out and later positioning the Socialist Party as the new “moral alternative”.





The Mongu Motorcade Incident, Stop Rewriting History



In his attempt to indict President Hakainde Hichilema for “motorcade misconduct” during the 2017 Kuomboka Ceremony,Dr M’membe deliberately omits key facts;





– Hichilema was a passenger—not the driver.

– Video footage showed both convoys staying on their respective sides of the road, contradicting claims of deliberate obstruction.

– Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba (GBM), who was with HH, was never arrested or charged .





These critical omissions expose a deliberate attempt to manipulate historical events for political advantage.



The arrests that followed were globally condemned as politically motivated.What was said to be a traffic offences became a treason case.We all know that the path of the head of state is cleared before he uses the road, advance team is usually in charge of this operation.





Zambia Deserves Better, Time to Heal, Not Reignite Bitterness



It is deeply hypocritical for Dr. M’membe to demand justice and fairness from President Hichilema’s government while ignoring the brutal political climate that HH himself endured under the PF—including the notorious fact of 15 arrests, months of detention at Mukobeko Maximum Prison, and sponsored political defamation campaigns that Hakainde Hichilema was a satanist from Bishop Chomba at a PF political Rally in Kabwe, among other issues.





Demanding accountability is necessary, but it should never be selective outrage that disregards Zambia’s painful history and M’membe is very much aware about this.





Edgar Lungu’s Death Should Unite Us, Not Divide Us



The passing of former President Edgar Lungu should be a moment of reflection and reconciliation, not an opportunity for political point-scoring, Dr Dora Siliya has been preaching peace and unity, can we learn from her.





Leaders across Africa have sent condolences, emphasizing the need for national healing, yet Dr M’membe’s rhetoric threatens to undermine this crucial moment.



After days of uncertainty, Lungu’s family and the government reached an agreement on funeral arrangements, allowing President Hichilema to preside over a state funeral despite initial opposition.





This moment should serve as a reminder of Zambia’s need for unity, rather than fueling further division.



Zambia needs leadership that promotes peace, truth, and national healing, not recycled propaganda from those who once wielded media influence to divide the nation.





Fred M’membe should know that, ,Zambia is above this kind of politics nowadays , He continues to promote, resentment, tribal overtones, and disguised intellectual arrogance.Dr M’membe had his chance with The Post newspaper to promote peace and Unity in this country. Zambia moved on.





Let us be a people who look forward, not backwards. Let us learn from the past, forgive where we must, hold accountable where we should, and above all, preserve the unity of our great nation mother Zambia .



Zambia must heal, and healing cannot happen in a climate of bitterness and blame.



Mindset Must Change