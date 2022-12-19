ZAMBIA NATIONAL SERVICE TO SET UP SEVEN COMPANIES….

The Honorable Minister of Defense, Mr Ambrose Lufuma has hailed plans by the Zambia National Service (ZNS) to set up seven companies in a quest to diversify its business ventures.

Mr Lufuma said the seven companies once operational will be a great boost to the efforts Government is making towards the reconstruction of the local economy and subsequently creation of decent jobs.

He said this when he officiated at the ZNS Headquarters 2022 Officers’ Annual Ball on Friday, 16 December, 2022 in Lusaka.

“The new dawn Government wants to see your military establishment re-align all your commercial operations in order to significantly contribute to the speedy realisation of our country’s aspirations as contained in our eighth national development plan, especially the pillar on economic transformation and job creation,” the Minister said.

Mr Lufuma said President Hakainde Hichilema wants the Service to quickly assist redress the situation of the people living in squalor by transforming the military productive operations into the kind of ventures that will generate decent revenue to support expansion and growth of ventures which should in the process ignite creation of more job opportunities.

And Mr Lufuma appealed to the Service to continue investing in equipping the wing with more ultra-modern construction equipment to further improve project execution lead time.

Mr Lufuma assured that the Government will continue supporting ZNS initiative by providing an equal platform for re-established Builders Brigade to effectively compete for commercial projects.

Earlier, the Zambia National Service Commander Lieutenant General Maliti Solochi disclosed that the Service was in the process of operationalizing seven companies to be ran by civilian members of staff in a bid to contribute to job creation and reduce the high levels of youth unemployment in the country.

Lt Gen Solochi said the companies which include among others, a security company, a block and pavers making company, an oil and lubricant company, an event and advertising company as well as a cleaning and sanitation services company falls under the newly established branch called trades and services.

He added that the Service has also made considerable progress in various infrastructure development projects country wide.

“Using internally generated resources, the service has continued procuring additional pieces of agricultural and earth moving equipment to beef up on the existing fleet to improve our effectiveness and efficiency and further supplement government efforts of delivering quality services to the general public in a timely manner,” Lt Gen Solochi said.