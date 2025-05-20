Zambia Needs a Fresh, Positive Vision- Harry Kalaba

Zambia Needs a Fresh, Positive Vision



By Harry Kalaba



The future of Zambia will not be shaped by anger, blame, or endless negativity—it will be built on bold ideas, smart investments, and visionary leadership. We have seen this truth played out on the global stage. In Canada, the opposition leader Mr. Pierre Poilievre failed to capture the national imagination because his campaign was anchored more on criticism than constructive solutions. Negativity doesn’t win hearts. Progress does.





Zambia can and must write a new chapter—one inspired by the successes of our African brothers and sisters.



Look at Kenya. Through bold government support and a forward-looking mindset, Kenya has transformed itself into Africa’s “Silicon Savannah,” attracting over $700 million in tech startup funding in 2025 alone. With over 300 active startups in Nairobi and companies like M-KOPA empowering the poor through innovation, Kenya is showing how technology and youth can drive economic growth.





Now turn to Morocco. By investing heavily in solar energy, they now power over 2 million homes and export electricity to Europe. They’ve created tens of thousands of jobs and cut down on costly fuel imports. That’s leadership with a long-term view.





If Kenya can harness youth and tech to grow, and Morocco can turn sunlight into jobs and profit—Zambia too can rise.





We have the land. We have the youth. We have the potential. But we need a new mindset—a mindset of building, not breaking; of innovation, not imitation. Under my leadership, Zambia will champion renewable energy, empower tech entrepreneurs, and create jobs by unleashing the talent of our youth.





Zambia doesn’t need more noise. Zambia needs new ideas. Let’s choose the path of progress. Let’s choose leadership that builds. Let’s choose a Zambia that wins—with Kalaba.