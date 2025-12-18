ZAMBIA NOW A DICTATORSHIP – MP’S HAVE KILLED DEMOCRACY BY PASSING ILLEGAL BILL 7 – CHANGALA





BY VOTING for Bill 7 Members of Parliament have allowed the birth of dictatorship in Zambia, governance and human rights activist Brebnar Changala has said.





Meanwhile, President Hakainde Hichilema has hailed the passing of the controversial Bill 7 saying the people have spoken through their duly elected representatives.





Various stakeholders have roundly condemned the passing by Parliament of the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Bill No. 7 of 2025, which paves the way for the amendment of the Constitution, as a slide towards a one-party dictatorship through consolidating power in the hands of the ruling party.





“This is now the birth of dictatorship in Zambia. Yes, but we allowed it. Without using a gun. We have allowed it. And the MPs are leading the way,” Changala told The Mast in an interview.





He said Zambians were watching and the MPs who had betrayed them would now face a new version of voters in 2026.



The MPs who had betrayed the majority Zambians should explain their action before they were condemned by their electorate.





“Let’s hear their version. Let’s not condemn them without hearing from them. Let them give us their side of the story. Why will they do what they have done? Because Zambians were watching this closely,” Changala said.

He said the current crop of MPs were the true face of betrayal driven by the love for money.





Changala said the passing of Bill 7 clearly showed that the current MPs were not in the House to serve the interest of the people who had elected them but for personal and selfish ambitions.



He said the MPs were a let-down who could not be trusted.





“We don’t know what is happening in Parliament now. We have become betrayers now,” he said.

It was totally unfair to the majority Zambians.



Meanwhile, President Hakainde Hichilema has hailed the success of the controversial Bill 7 saying the people have spoken through their duly elected representatives.





In a message to the nation posted on his official Facebook page, Hichilema said the winners were the people of Zambia.



“People have spoken through their duly elected representatives, and as a nation committed to democratic principles, we must respect both the outcome and the collective resolve it represents,” he said.





“The greatest winners in this process are the people of Zambia and our democracy itself.”



Hichilema said throughout the process, there had been a lot of lobbying and robust debate with the two opposing sides agreeing and, at times, disagreeing but such engagement should ultimately lead to a resolution.





“Fellow Zambians Bill 7 has been one of the most topical and consequential issues of our time, one that has tested the strength of our democracy and the unity of our nation,” he said.





“Now is the time to turn our full attention to national development. We must do so as one people; government, the opposition, civil society, and citizens alike, moving forward together in one direction. United by our shared destiny, let us reaffirm our commitment to One Zambia, One Nation, and work collectively for the progress and prosperity of our country.”



The Mast