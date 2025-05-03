ZAMBIA POLICE ANTI-FRAUD UNIT ARRESTS THREE DIRECTORS FOR FINANCIAL CRIMES



The Zambia Police Anti-Fraud Unit at Service Headquarters in Lusaka, working with officers in Livingstone, has confirmed the arrest and joint charging of three Directors from Batoka Sky for multiple financial offences.



Police Public Relations Officer, Rae Hamoonga, has stated that the suspects, all South African nationals, include 67-year-old Daniel Brink, Managing Director of Kaboka Zambia Limited, as well as 44-year-old Daniel Geldenhuys and 47-year-old Suresh Kumah, who is an accountant at Livingstone Adventures Limited.



The three have been charged under Section 279 of Chapter 87 of the Penal Code of the Laws of Zambia for theft by a director, involving USD 980,000 meant for Kaboka Zambia Limited between January 2018 and April 15, 2025.



Hamoonga has further disclosed that the suspects face an additional charge for the theft of USD 90,000, which was fraudulently obtained under the false pretext of selling 50% shares in Kaboka Zambia Limited between 2017 and 2022, despite no genuine intention to complete such a transaction.



He has also alleged that Kumah, in his role as Finance Manager at Livingstone Adventures Limited, authorised or recorded false financial entries related to funds received into the accounts of Kaboka Zambia Limited.



According to Hamoonga, all three suspects have been released on police bond and are expected to appear in court soon.