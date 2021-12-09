A Ugandan national and lawyer arrested for theft in Zambia.

Police have arrested and charged Nicholas Okware aged 55 a Ugandan National and lawyer of Nicholas Okware and Associates for two counts of theft.

In a statement today, ZAMBIA Police Spokesperson Rae Simalambo Hamoonga said in count one the accused is alleged to have stolen K57,930 000 monies for retired Ghanian and Ugandan expatriate teachers he was representing in a litigation case.

Mr. Hamoonga said this occurred on 11th August,2021.

And in count two Mr. Hamoonga said the accused is alleged to have further stolen United States Dollars 986 599.27.

The police spokesperson said this occurred on 13th September,2021.

Mr. Hamoonga said the accused has been released on police bond and will appear in court soon.