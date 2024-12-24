Zambia Police denies abusing human rights, harrasment, shrinking democratic space and claims he





December 23, 2024-The Zambia Police Service acknowledges concerns raised by the civil society organizations regarding our operational conduct, particularly on matters relating to civic freedoms, human rights, and democratic principles. We recognize the crucial role of civil society in fostering good governance, transparency, and accountability in Zambia.





As a police service committed to the rule of law and public safety, we wish to respond to the specific issues highlighted and provide clarity on our mandate and actions.





1. Shrinking Civic SpaceWe note the concerns raised about the perceived narrowing of civic space through the enforcement of certain laws. It is important to emphasize that the Zambia Police Service operates within the legal framework established by the Constitution and other laws of the Republic of Zambia.





Our duty is to maintain law and order while ensuring the safety and security of all citizens.While peaceful protests are a constitutional right, they must be conducted in compliance with provisions that safeguard public order and safety. Any enforcement actions taken are aimed at preventing disorder or breaches of the law.





However, we recognize that there may be instances where actions taken have been perceived as heavy-handed. In such cases, the Zambia Police Service remains open to constructive feedback and committed to continuous improvement through professional training and accountability mechanisms.





2. Allegations of Harassment and Intimidation



We take allegations of harassment and intimidation seriously and reaffirm our zero-tolerance stance on misconduct within the Police Service. Any officer found to be acting outside the bounds of the law is subjected to disciplinary action in accordance with the Police Code of Conduct. Citizens are encouraged to report such cases through established complaint channels to ensure transparency and accountability.





3. Commitment to Democratic Values



The Zambia Police Service is a non-partisan institution that serves the interests of all citizens, irrespective of political affiliation or ideological stance. We reject any suggestion that the Police is being used as a tool of political oppression. Our mandate is to uphold the Constitution and protect the rights and freedoms of all Zambians without fear or favor.





4. Reforms and Professionalism



The Zambia Police Service is actively working to enhance professionalism within the Service. Ongoing capacity-building initiatives include human rights training, community engagement programs, and the adoption of modern policing techniques to improve service delivery. We are also engaging with stakeholders, including civil society, to foster trust and collaboration.





The Zambia Police Service remains committed to serving the public with integrity, fairness, and professionalism. We appreciate the concerns raised and encourage open dialogue with civil society organizations and all stakeholders to address any misunderstandings and collectively promote national development.



We reaffirm our commitment to protecting the civil liberties of all Zambian citizens while maintaining law and order in accordance with the principles of democracy, transparency, and accountability.



Rae Hamoonga



POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER.