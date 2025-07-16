Zambia Police have officially arrested and charged “content creators” Kazadi,Mwaka for producing material your grandmother wouldn’t approve of

PRESS STATEMENT



ARREST AND CHARGING OF PERSONS FOR OFFENCES RELATING TO OBSCENE MATTERS





July 16, 2025-The Zambia Police Service wishes to inform the public that it has arrested and formally charged three individuals in connection with the production and circulation of obscene materials, contrary to Section 177 of the Penal Code Act Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.





The arrested persons have been identified as follows:



1. David Kazadi, Male aged 34

2. Mwaka Halwiindi, Female aged 23

3. Ruby Muzandu, Female aged 23



The charges against the accused are as follows:





• Mwaka Halwiindi has been charged with two (2) counts of Making or Producing Obscene Videos Tending to Corrupt Morals contrary to Section 177(1)(a) of the Penal Code Act, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.





• Ruby Muzandu has been charged with one (1) count of Conveying or Exporting Obscene Matters or Things contrary to Section 177(1)(b) of Chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia





• David Kazadi has been charged with two (2) counts of Producing Obscene Matters or Things contrary to Section 177(1)(a), as well as two (2) counts of Circulating Obscene Matters or Things contrary to Section 177(1)(b) of the Penal Code Act of the Laws of Zambia.





The offences committed by the accused involve the creation, distribution, and transmission of content deemed to be obscene and likely to corrupt public morals. The materials were discovered following intelligence-led investigations and digital surveillance by our Cybercrime Unit.





The accused persons are currently in lawful custody and are expected to appear in court soon.





The Zambia Police Service sternly warns members of the public against engaging in activities that violate public morality and decency. The production and circulation of obscene content are serious offences that attract punitive consequences under our laws.



We wish to reaffirm our commitment to upholding law and order, especially in the digital space, and will not relent in bringing offenders to justice.



Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER.