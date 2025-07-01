Zambia Police Service and Police Scotland Unite Against GBV and Child Abuse!



The Inspector General of Police, Graphel Musamba, has applauded the partnership between the Zambia Police Service and Police Scotland, highlighting its crucial role in strengthening professional policing and protecting vulnerable persons!





A Partnership with a Purpose

The partnership, formalized in 2017, has significantly enhanced the Zambia Police Service’s capacity to handle Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and child-related cases. The Police Chief emphasized that the support provided through this partnership has been instrumental in improving service delivery and protecting vulnerable individuals.





Global Cooperation Against GBV

Superintendent June Peebles, leading the Police Scotland delegation, highlighted the global nature of GBV and the importance of cross-border cooperation in addressing such crimes. She noted that tackling GBV and protecting vulnerable individuals is a shared global challenge.





A Model for Success

This partnership demonstrates how joint training and collaboration can make a lasting impact. The meeting reaffirmed the strength of this collaboration and the shared commitment to enhancing policing standards.





Kudos to the Zambia Police Service and Police Scotland for their dedication to protecting vulnerable groups!



