ZAMBIA POLICE SERVICE SHOULD CONTINUE KEEPING AN EYE ON ACTIVITIES OF TWO FACTIONS OF PF-SIMUUWE

Ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) Consultant Mark Simuuwe has advised Zambia Police Service to continue monitoring and observing the activities of two factions of the Patriotic Front (PF) to avoid anarchy in the country.

Speaking when he featured on Live Radio FM, Mr. Simuuwe says if left unchecked the activities of the two factions of PF one lead by Miles Sampa and former President Edgar Lungu may degenerate into chaos.

Mr. Simuuwe explained that there is nothing wrong for State Police to offer security at the PF Secretariat as it is the the primary responsibility of Zambia Police Service to maintain law and order in the country regardless of the political grouping affiliation.

He states that the accusations that UPND is sponsoring confusions in the PF are unfounded, hence the need for PF to solve their internal party wrangles without pointing fingers at anyone.

Meanwhile Mr. Simuuwe has challenged former ruling party PF to offer constructive checks and balances especially on the debt mountain it left the country with unlike issuing cheap threats when the fact is known that it will not bounce back into power.

