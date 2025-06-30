Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba writes:

Zambia Police Summon Hon. Prof Nkandu Luo Despite Bereavement

Police Summon and Demand that Prof Nkandu Luo, Despite Having a Bereavement of Losing a Daughter, Must Report to Service HQs Today at 09;00hrs

Lusaka- Monday, 30th June 2025

Sad News

Prof Nkandu Luo has lost her daughter, Dr. Winnie Kunda today at the University Teaching Hospital.

Dr. Kunda was admitted at a hospital in India but she was last week brought back and admitted to UTH, where she has sadly died today.

But the Zambia Police have insisted that despite her bereavement, she must report to Service HQs at 09;00hrs for questioning without fail.

This is in connection with her inter in which she disclosed that the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) had summoned former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s children for questing after his demise.