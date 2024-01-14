ZAMBIA POLICE TIP: SAFEGUARDING TVs AMIDST THE EXCITEMENT OF AFCON 2024

The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2024 tournament kicks off tonight, captivating millions of soccer enthusiasts tuned in to their television sets.Unfortunately, these sets are frequent targets for burglary, theft, and house break-ins.

While the Zambia Police Service often makes substantial arrests and recovers stolen goods, there are instances where convincingly identifying these sets by the owners becomes challenging.

Our Questions :

Imagine a scenario where your television set is stolen and later recovered by the Police.

*Would you confidently identify it?

*Can you provide the serial and/or model numbers, other unique marks for identification?

Your Task :

*If uncertain, it’s advisable to note your TV’s serial number right NOW.