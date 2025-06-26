ZAMBIA POSITIONED AS FUTURE CONNECTIVITY HUB, SAYS MILUPI



Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development Minister Charles Milupi says Zambia has the potential to be a hub for regional inter-connectivity.





Mr. Milupi was speaking at a closed-door high-level roundtable discussion themed “Investing in Africa’s Power Transmission,” at the US-Africa Business Summit in Angola.





He also emphasized the strategic importance of power transmission in driving regional integration and economic development. Mr. Milupi said efficient transmission networks can reduce energy costs and improve reliability, ultimately driving economic growth and development in the region.





The Minister, who is also the delegation leader representing President Hakainde Hichilema, noted that Zambia’s recent drought has compromised electricity supply and energy security, affecting economic growth projections.





He highlighted opportunities for investment in the development of new transmission lines to connect Zambia with neighboring countries, including Angola, Botswana, Mozambique, and Malawi.





Mr. Milupi cited the Zambia-Tanzania-Kenya interconnector project, funded by the World Bank, as a model for future initiatives.





This is according to a statement issued to ZNBC News by the Ministry of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development Principal Public Relations Officer, Francesca Phiri-Banda.



