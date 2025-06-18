ZAMBIA PREPARES TO RECEIVE REMAINS OF LATE PRESIDENT EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU





Lusaka, Tuesday 17th June 2025 – By Wagon Media Team



The Government of the Republic of Zambia has announced that the remains of the late Sixth President, His Excellency Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, will arrive in the country from South Africa on Wednesday, 18th June 2025 at 14:00 Hours. The solemn reception will take place at the Presidential Pavilion of the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport.





A Military Honours ceremony will be conducted by the Defence Force in tribute to the late President. However, attendance at this ceremony will be strictly by invitation only. The public is encouraged to follow the event live through ZNBC, ZANIS TV, Prime TV, Diamond TV, and other media outlets.





Following the airport ceremony, the body will be taken to lie in state at the late President’s private residence located at Plot No. 56660, Chifwema Road, New Kasama.





The government has designated Belvedere Lodge as the official venue for the State Funeral during the National Mourning period. In a move to allow the public to pay their last respects, the body will lie in state at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre from Thursday, 19th June to Saturday, 21st June 2025, between 09:00 and 16:00 Hours daily.





The Government has urged members of the public to continue mourning the late President with dignity and respect.



May his soul rest in eternal ️



WAGON MEDIA TEAM