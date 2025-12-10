ZAMBIA PRIORITIZES REFORMS WITH U.S TO END DEPENDENCY



By Nelson Zulu



Finance and National Planning Minister Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane says Zambia is prioritizing reforms with the United States government to end dependency on begging and build development through sustainable collaboration.





Speaking during an engagement with visiting U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Economic and Business Affairs Caleb Orr in Lusaka this morning, Dr. Musokotwane said the talks are driven by America’s interest in providing grants in a balanced, accountable manner while ensuring economic synergies between the countries are guaranteed.





Dr. Musokotwane said Zambia’s priorities include economic development, job creation, and creating opportunities for marginalized groups so that overall livelihoods are not dependent on begging.





And U.S Assistant Secretary of State for Economic and Business Affairs Caleb Orr said his country is ready to invest in Zambia and unlock mutual prosperity, with a focus on securing returns for American investors.





Mr. Orr emphasized that resetting the U.S.–Zambia relationship will prioritize investment in the mining sector and the diversification of the critical minerals value chain.



