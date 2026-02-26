Zambia rejects Trump’s $1bn health funding linked to data access

The US previously said it was committed to a plan to give Zambia a “substantial grant package” in exchange for “collaboration in the mining sector”.



Zambia has rejected a more than $1-billion US funding package, saying conditions set by Washington do not align with its national interests.





It has now joined neighbouring Zimbabwe in turning down the Donald Trump administration’s health initiative.





The package aims to fight diseases in African countries, but in many cases, it is tied to granting Washington greater access to mineral resources and sensitive health data of citizens of the African countries.





Reuters news agency reports that under the proposed, controversial deal, the US was expected to provide more than $1 billion while Zambia would give about $340 million over the next five years.





Problematic sections



It was initially due to be signed in November last year, but had to be delayed due to some problematic sections. Now, Zambia has pulled out altogether until the draft is amended.





Reuters quoted a Zambian Ministry of Health spokesperson on Wednesday, 25 February, as saying the draft agreement “did not align with the position and interests” of Zambia, but suggested it is not linked to mineral resources.