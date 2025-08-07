Zambia Rejects U.S. Request to Admit Deported Criminals, Citing Christian and Constitutional Values





Micheal Lombe, Lusaka.



Lusaka — Government sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, have revealed that the United States recently requested the Zambian government to admit deported foreign nationals described as dangerous illegal immigrants. The request was reportedly tied to an unspecified aid package.





According to the sources, the Zambian government firmly rejected the proposal, citing both Christian and constitutional values, as well as the potential backlash from Zambia’s deeply religious communities.





“Government refused on moral and constitutional grounds. As a Christian Nation, Zambia cannot be a haven for individuals who committed crimes in other sovereign jurisdictions. Doing so would be immoral, akin to slave merchandising, and deeply offensive to both local and American Christian communities,” said one source familiar with the matter.





The source added,



“Accepting such a deal would violate our national conscience and resemble transactional justice, a morally unacceptable and historically exploitative practice.”





In what appears to be a retaliatory move, the United States has reportedly singled out Zambia and Malawi, announcing that citizens from both countries will now be required to pay a prohibitive $15,000 collateral for the issuance of a U.S. visa.





Both Malawi and Zambia maintain a low rate of visa overstays by their citizens in the United States.

Available data consistently shows that nationals from both countries largely comply with U.S. immigration regulations, including departure timelines associated with their visas.





This strong record of compliance underscores the responsible travel behavior of Malawian and Zambian citizens and challenges any justification for imposing harsh or punitive immigration measures against them.





Malawi, which is approaching a critical election season, is also reported to have rejected the U.S. request.





President Lazarus Chakwera, a Christian pastor by background, is believed to have taken a principled moral stance like Zambia’s position, grounded in faith and national values.





The development has stirred diplomatic unease and raised concerns about the use of immigration policy as leverage in bilateral relations.- Zambian Eagle