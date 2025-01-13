Zambia Removed from the United Nations Human Rights Council – Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba
Zambia Removed from the United Nations Human Rights Council
President Hakainde Hichilema’s stranglehold on the legislature and the judiciary, his government’s attack on democracy, and enabling a shrinking democratic space and the flagrant abuse of human rights especially by the Zambia Police has earned Zambia a boot out of the United Nations Human Rights Council.
Until now, Hichilema’s international profile was rising contrasting himself away from his predecessor whose government he accused of perpetrating human rights violations.
In fact, in July 2024, the UN Human Rights Council adopted Zambia’s Universal Periodic Review (UPR) outcome. During the UPR.
Zambia had pleged to amend the Public Order Act, reoeal the death penalty and pledged to protect freedom of expression, assembly, and association, and to end child marriage.
Zambia has been the subject of multiple UPR reviews, including in 2008, 2012, and 2017.
The UPR Working Group examines a country’s human rights record.
The UPR working Group cited smong things, human rights issues and violations in Zambia that include:
Freedom of expression
The government has restricted freedom of expression and media freedom, including through censorship, violence against journalists, and the use of criminal libel laws.
Women’s and girls’ rights Child marriage persists, despite the enactment of the Children’s Code Act in 2022.
Discrimination
There is discrimination against people with disabilities and based on sexual orientation.
Labor rights.
There are restrictions on labor rights, including forced labor and child labour
The Human Rights Council is comprised of 47 Member States, which are elected by majority vote in the United Nations General Assembly.
With membership of the Council comes a responsibility to uphold the highest #humanrights standards.
Here is the 2025 membership.
This is misleading because every member countries have membership expiry dates as outlined below:
COUNTRY TERM EXPIRES IN
Algeria 2025
Bangladesh 2025
Belgium 2025
Chile 2025
Costa Rica 2025
Georgia 2025
Germany 2025
Kyrgyzstan 2025
Maldives 2025
Morocco 2025
Romania 2025
South Africa 2025
Sudan 2025
Viet Nam 2025
Albania 2026
Brazil 2026
Bulgaria 2026
Burundi 2026
China 2026
Côte d’Ivoire 2026
Cuba 2026
Dominican Republic 2026
France 2026
Ghana 2026
Indonesia 2026
Japan 2026
Kuwait 2026
Malawi 2026
Netherlands (Kingdom of the) 2026
Benin 2027
Bolivia (Plurinational State of) 2027
Colombia 2027
Cyprus 2027
Czechia 2027
Democratic Republic of the Congo 2027
Ethiopia 2027
Gambia 2027
Iceland 2027
Kenya 2027
Marshall Islands 2027
Mexico 2027
North Macedonia 202
The term for Zambia and all the other elected African states has just expired. According to un constitution an elected member state only serves for 3 year and re election. Read about the in human rights membership. It’s just a mere propaganda by stranded mwamba
The term for Zambia and all the other elected African states has just expired. According to the UN constitution, an elected member state only serves for 3 years and can not be re elected. Read about the human rights membership. It is just a propaganda by stranded mwamba
I only wish the UPND media team can for once be quick and efficient to respond to such postings.
Please wakeup!
Thank you for this clarification. Only people who have been committing offences face wrath of the law.
The man at his best, misleading people, the man is dangerous indeed.We just have to understand his problem.
Is that what you would tolerate of your own children? Out of love Mwamba needs to be held accountable. Even the bible says “spare the rod, spoil the child” na belela Emmanuel Mwamba. Maybe his parents spolit him, we should not be subject to his indiscipline.
I always say Mwamba wants to seem knowledgable yet just the basic skill of reading is devoid in him. Can someone this mans behind so he learns a lesson together with Richard Sakala and his daily nation. Tricky Dick has not learnt a lesson from his corruption incarceration. He may have insurance to cover the liable suit, but vuvuzela Kachepa Mwamba learn how to read. Wakula waiche show some maturity and stop kubilima like a bed bug.