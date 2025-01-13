Zambia Removed from the United Nations Human Rights Council – Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

8
87

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Zambia Removed from the United Nations Human Rights Council

President Hakainde Hichilema’s stranglehold on the legislature and the judiciary, his government’s attack on democracy, and enabling a shrinking democratic space and the flagrant abuse of human rights especially by the Zambia Police has earned Zambia a boot out of the United Nations Human Rights Council.



Until now, Hichilema’s international profile was rising contrasting himself away from his predecessor whose government he accused of perpetrating human rights violations.

In fact, in July 2024, the UN Human Rights Council adopted Zambia’s Universal Periodic Review (UPR) outcome. During the UPR.


Zambia had pleged to amend the Public Order Act, reoeal the death penalty and pledged to protect freedom of expression, assembly, and association, and to end child marriage.

Zambia has been the subject of multiple UPR reviews, including in 2008, 2012, and 2017.



The UPR Working Group examines a country’s human rights record.

The UPR working Group cited smong things, human rights issues and violations in Zambia that include:



Freedom of expression

The government has restricted freedom of expression and media freedom, including through censorship, violence against journalists, and the use of criminal libel laws.
Women’s and girls’ rights Child marriage persists, despite the enactment of the Children’s Code Act in 2022.



Discrimination

There is discrimination against people with disabilities and based on sexual orientation.



Labor rights.

There are restrictions on labor rights, including forced labor and child labour

The Human Rights Council is comprised of 47 Member States, which are elected by majority vote in the United Nations General Assembly.



With membership of the Council comes a responsibility to uphold the highest #humanrights standards.

Here is the 2025 membership.

8 COMMENTS

  1. This is misleading because every member countries have membership expiry dates as outlined below:

    COUNTRY TERM EXPIRES IN
    Algeria 2025
    Bangladesh 2025
    Belgium 2025
    Chile 2025
    Costa Rica 2025
    Georgia 2025
    Germany 2025
    Kyrgyzstan 2025
    Maldives 2025
    Morocco 2025
    Romania 2025
    South Africa 2025
    Sudan 2025
    Viet Nam 2025
    Albania 2026
    Brazil 2026
    Bulgaria 2026
    Burundi 2026
    China 2026
    Côte d’Ivoire 2026
    Cuba 2026
    Dominican Republic 2026
    France 2026
    Ghana 2026
    Indonesia 2026
    Japan 2026
    Kuwait 2026
    Malawi 2026
    Netherlands (Kingdom of the) 2026
    Benin 2027
    Bolivia (Plurinational State of) 2027
    Colombia 2027
    Cyprus 2027
    Czechia 2027
    Democratic Republic of the Congo 2027
    Ethiopia 2027
    Gambia 2027
    Iceland 2027
    Kenya 2027
    Marshall Islands 2027
    Mexico 2027
    North Macedonia 202

  2. The term for Zambia and all the other elected African states has just expired. According to un constitution an elected member state only serves for 3 year and re election. Read about the in human rights membership. It’s just a mere propaganda by stranded mwamba

  3. The term for Zambia and all the other elected African states has just expired. According to the UN constitution, an elected member state only serves for 3 years and can not be re elected. Read about the human rights membership. It is just a propaganda by stranded mwamba

    • Is that what you would tolerate of your own children? Out of love Mwamba needs to be held accountable. Even the bible says “spare the rod, spoil the child” na belela Emmanuel Mwamba. Maybe his parents spolit him, we should not be subject to his indiscipline.

  7. I always say Mwamba wants to seem knowledgable yet just the basic skill of reading is devoid in him. Can someone this mans behind so he learns a lesson together with Richard Sakala and his daily nation. Tricky Dick has not learnt a lesson from his corruption incarceration. He may have insurance to cover the liable suit, but vuvuzela Kachepa Mwamba learn how to read. Wakula waiche show some maturity and stop kubilima like a bed bug.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here