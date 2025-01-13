Zambia Removed from the United Nations Human Rights Council – Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Zambia Removed from the United Nations Human Rights Council



President Hakainde Hichilema’s stranglehold on the legislature and the judiciary, his government’s attack on democracy, and enabling a shrinking democratic space and the flagrant abuse of human rights especially by the Zambia Police has earned Zambia a boot out of the United Nations Human Rights Council.





Until now, Hichilema’s international profile was rising contrasting himself away from his predecessor whose government he accused of perpetrating human rights violations.



In fact, in July 2024, the UN Human Rights Council adopted Zambia’s Universal Periodic Review (UPR) outcome. During the UPR.





Zambia had pleged to amend the Public Order Act, reoeal the death penalty and pledged to protect freedom of expression, assembly, and association, and to end child marriage.



Zambia has been the subject of multiple UPR reviews, including in 2008, 2012, and 2017.





The UPR Working Group examines a country’s human rights record.



The UPR working Group cited smong things, human rights issues and violations in Zambia that include:





Freedom of expression



The government has restricted freedom of expression and media freedom, including through censorship, violence against journalists, and the use of criminal libel laws.

Women’s and girls’ rights Child marriage persists, despite the enactment of the Children’s Code Act in 2022.





Discrimination



There is discrimination against people with disabilities and based on sexual orientation.





Labor rights.



There are restrictions on labor rights, including forced labor and child labour



The Human Rights Council is comprised of 47 Member States, which are elected by majority vote in the United Nations General Assembly.





With membership of the Council comes a responsibility to uphold the highest #humanrights standards.



Here is the 2025 membership.