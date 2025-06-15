ZAMBIA REQUIRES NO OTHER LEADER TO MANAGE THE ECONOMY BESIDES HH- VP NALUMANGO





By: Sun FM TV Reporter



Vice President Mutale Nalumango has affirmed that Zambia requires no other leader to manage the economy besides President Hakainde Hichilema.





Speaking during the Vice President’s question-and-answer session in Parliament today, Mrs. Nalumango highlighted the reduction in mealie meal prices, fuel costs, and the appreciation of the kwacha against the dollar as evidence that President Hichilema is fulfilling his economic commitments.





She emphasized that the policies introduced by President Hichilema’s administration are attracting both local and foreign investment, thereby stimulating national economic growth.





The Vice President further assured that the government remains committed to addressing the cost of living, ensuring that Zambians can experience improved economic conditions.





She made these remarks in response to Roan MP Joel Chibuye, who commended the government’s efforts in reducing the cost of mealie meal.